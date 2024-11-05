Yegor Chinakhov News: Manages assist Tuesday
Chinakhov recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Chinakhov's scoring pace has dropped over the last couple of weeks -- this was just his second assist in the last seven games. The winger is at nine points, 33 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-7 rating through 12 contests. He'll have fantasy appeal as a burgeoning power winger as long as he stays on the top line, but he may drop to streaming status if he slips down the lineup.
