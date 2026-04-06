Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Plucks two apples Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:35pm

Chinakhov dished out two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Chinakhov continued his recent dominance with his third multi-point game over Pittsburgh's last four outings. The 25-year-old winger's move to the Penguins stands as one of the greatest acquisitions made by a team this season. Across 40 games in Pittsburgh, Chinakhov has 17 goals and 33 points. He's earned 19 of those points over his last 17 games, and his recent success has earned him a spot as the Penguins' top-line left winger. He provides both offensive upside and decent category coverage, making him an excellent waiver-wire addition in all leagues where he isn't already rostered.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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