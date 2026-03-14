Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Records two power-play assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Chinakhov notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Chinakhov had a hand in goals by Anthony Mantha and Bryan Rust as the Penguins' special teams made a difference in this contest. With a goal and six helpers over his last five outings, Chinakhov continues to be an effective part of the Penguins offense. The 25-year-old has earned 27 points over 57 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season, with just four of those points coming on the power play. He's within striking distance of reaching the 30-point mark for the first time in his career -- he came up one short in 2023-24 with the Blue Jackets.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
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