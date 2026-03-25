Yegor Chinakhov News: Stays hot in loss
Chinakhov scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Chinakhov has scored in three straight games. He's earned five goals and eight helpers over 13 outings in March, which is half of his production with the Penguins this season. The 25-year-old winger is up to 32 points, 117 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 62 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus, but he's been excellent as a top-six fixture since he was acquired by the Penguins in late December.
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