Yegor Chinakhov News: Strikes on power play in loss

Chinakhov scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Chinakhov snapped an eight-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The seven shots were a season high for the winger, who was on a new-look second line alongside Dmitri Voronkov and Cole Sillinger for this contest. Overall, Chinakhov has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-4 rating across 14 outings this season.