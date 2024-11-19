Yegor Chinakhov News: Tallies in Monday's win

Chinakhov scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Chinakhov can't get a point streak going, but he has two goals and two assists over his last seven outings. He's been a decent depth scorer in 2024-25 with five goals and seven helpers over 18 contests. The winger has added 45 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating. He was on the third line Monday, though he's often played a larger role and could move up again the next time the Blue Jackets shuffle their lines.