Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Tallies on power play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Chinakhov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Chinakhov has three points over his last two contests. The 25-year-old winger continues to look good with the Penguins, and it's a positive sign he was able to contribute even without Evgeni Malkin (suspension) in the lineup. Chinakhov is at 14 goals, 23 points, 93 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating over 54 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
43 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
43 days ago