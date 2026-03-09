Yegor Chinakhov News: Tallies on power play Sunday
Chinakhov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.
Chinakhov has three points over his last two contests. The 25-year-old winger continues to look good with the Penguins, and it's a positive sign he was able to contribute even without Evgeni Malkin (suspension) in the lineup. Chinakhov is at 14 goals, 23 points, 93 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating over 54 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 532 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times43 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2543 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More