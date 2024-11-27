Yegor Chinakhov News: Tickles twine in loss

Chinakhov scored a goal on one shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Chinakhov showed impressive wheels when he blew past Jayden Struble and beat Cayden Primeau glove side. The tally was the 21-year-old's third over the last four outings and gave him seven for the season. The fourth-year forward experienced a season of growth in 2023-24, and the team is giving him more top-six minutes in 2024-25. Chinakhov is averaging nearly two more minutes of TOI (17:02) per game than he had last season (15:10).