Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Two helpers in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 9:21am

Chinakhov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Bryan Rust in the second period and Noel Acciari in the third. Chinakhov continues to thrive with Pittsburgh, and over 11 games since the beginning of February he's collected five goals and 11 points.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
34 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
45 days ago