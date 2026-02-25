Yegor Chinakhov headshot

Yegor Chinakhov News: Won't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Chinakhov will miss Wednesday's practice because of the birth of his daughter.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a game Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Chinakhov will play when the Penguins host the Devils on Thursday. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 47 appearances between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Kevin Hayes is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday, but Hayes will presumably dress if Chinakhov is unavailable.

Yegor Chinakhov
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
20 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
35 days ago