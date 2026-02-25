Yegor Chinakhov News: Won't practice Wednesday
Chinakhov will miss Wednesday's practice because of the birth of his daughter.
Pittsburgh doesn't have a game Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Chinakhov will play when the Penguins host the Devils on Thursday. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 47 appearances between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Kevin Hayes is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday, but Hayes will presumably dress if Chinakhov is unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 520 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times31 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2531 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2234 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 2135 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Chinakhov See More