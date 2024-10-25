Yegor Sharangovich Injury: Full participant in practice

Sharangovich (lower body) was able to fully participate in Friday's practice, though he skated on the fifth line.

Sharangovich is questionable for Saturday's game against Winnipeg, but even if he misses that clash, he appears to be close to returning. The 26-year-old had 31 goals and 59 points in 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Sharangovich will likely serve in a top-six capacity once he's healthy, which might result in Mikael Backlund getting less ice time.