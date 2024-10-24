Yegor Sharangovich Injury: Upgraded to day-to-day

Head coach Ryan Huska said Thursday that Sharangovich (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Sharangovich has been sidelined since the start of the regular season and will remain out for Thursday's game against the Hurricanes while on injured reserve. However, he's now day-to-day instead of week-to-week, signaling that he could return to action sometime in late October or early November. Sharangovich had a strong season during the 2023-24 campaign while appearing in all 82 games, totaling 31 goals and 59 points while averaging 17:19 of ice time.