Yegor Sharangovich

Yegor Sharangovich News: Earns two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Sharangovich scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Sharangovich ended a three-game slump by setting up Morgan Frost's first goal as a Flame in the first period. Sharangovich scored a few minutes later. The 26-year-old is up to 10 goals, 10 helpers, 90 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 45 appearances this season. After a brief stint at center to cover for Connor Zary (knee), the Flames' trade for Frost has moved Sharangovich back to the wing for the foreseeable future.

Yegor Sharangovich
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
