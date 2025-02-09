Yegor Sharangovich News: Hands out helper Saturday

Sharangovich registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Sharangovich has two goals and two assists across his last four outings. Despite a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old has maintained a middle-six role and is starting to display some of the scoring touch that led him to a career year in 2023-24. This season, he's at 22 points, 94 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances, but he's earned half of his points across the last 14 contests.