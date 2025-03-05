Yegor Sharangovich News: Nets goal Tuesday

Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Sharangovich's tally late in the first period ended up being the game-winner. The 26-year-old was scratched Sunday versus the Hurricanes amid a stretch of six games in which he was limited to one assist. He's largely filled a middle-six role this season and now has 23 points, 99 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 53 appearances. Sharangovich had 31 goals and 59 points in 2023-24, but he's still at risk of falling short of the 30-point mark in 2024-25.