Yegor Sharangovich headshot

Yegor Sharangovich News: Nets second shortie of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sharangovich tallied a shorthanded goal and put three shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Sharangovich converted the second shorthanded goal for the Flames in 76 seconds, scoring on the same penalty kill as Blake Coleman's goal. With the twine finder, Sharangovich is up to 13 goals, 23 points, 113 shots on net and 25 blocked shots across 59 games this season. Since the beginning of March, the 27-year-old winger is heating up with two goals and three points over five games. If his string of solid performances offensively continues, he could provide sneaky value as a temporary streaming option in deep leagues.

