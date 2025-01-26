Yegor Sharangovich News: Snags power-play assist
Sharangovich recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Sharangovich also led Calgary forwards with 20:01 of ice time. The 26-year-old has started to recapture his 2023-24 form with three goals and four assists over his last seven contests, a span in which he has a plus-7 rating. For the season, the versatile forward is at 18 points (five on the power play), 86 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 41 appearances. He's primarily played on the third line and is filling in at center during the absence of Connor Zary (lower body).
