Yegor Sharangovich News: Strikes on power play
Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Sharangovich snapped an eight-game slump with his second-period tally to put the Flames ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old forward has moved around the lineup at times this season, in part due to his inconsistent offense. He now has 12 goals, 21 points (six on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 55 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Sharangovich See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades35 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week37 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Sharangovich See More