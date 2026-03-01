Yegor Sharangovich headshot

Yegor Sharangovich News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Sharangovich snapped an eight-game slump with his second-period tally to put the Flames ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old forward has moved around the lineup at times this season, in part due to his inconsistent offense. He now has 12 goals, 21 points (six on the power play), 107 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 55 contests.

Yegor Sharangovich
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Sharangovich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yegor Sharangovich See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
35 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
61 days ago