Yegor Sharangovich News: Tallies in Sunday's loss

Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sharangovich picked up his first point in five games this season when he tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 26-year-old missed seven contests with a lower-body injury sustained in the preseason. He's collected eight shots on net, three hits and a minus-3 rating while playing in a middle-six role so far, though he could eventually be shuffled up to the top line if he can his offense going.