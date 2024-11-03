Yegor Sharangovich News: Tallies in Sunday's loss
Sharangovich scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Sharangovich picked up his first point in five games this season when he tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The 26-year-old missed seven contests with a lower-body injury sustained in the preseason. He's collected eight shots on net, three hits and a minus-3 rating while playing in a middle-six role so far, though he could eventually be shuffled up to the top line if he can his offense going.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now