Yegor Sharangovich News: Tips in goal

Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Sharangovich scored for the second game in a row. He was in on the rush with Martin Pospisil and knocked down a pass for the Flames' second goal. Sharangovich is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 122 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 70 appearances. He's didn't miss the 30-point mark in any of his first four NHL seasons, and he has up to three contests left to get back to that mark this year.