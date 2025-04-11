Yegor Sharangovich News: Tips in goal
Sharangovich scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Sharangovich scored for the second game in a row. He was in on the rush with Martin Pospisil and knocked down a pass for the Flames' second goal. Sharangovich is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 122 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 70 appearances. He's didn't miss the 30-point mark in any of his first four NHL seasons, and he has up to three contests left to get back to that mark this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now