Yegor Sharangovich News: Two helpers against Wild

Sharangovich notched two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up a Martin Pospisil tally in the second period before springing Andrei Kuzmenko for the game-winner late in the third. Sharangovich is on a roll, racking up three goals and six points over the last six games with a plus-7 rating, but the six points equal his total from his prior 20 appearances combined.