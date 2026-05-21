Yegor Surin News: Lifts KHL team to title
Surin scored twice in Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's 3-2 win over Ak Bars Kazan on Thursday in Game 6 of the Gagarin Cup Finals.
Surin's pair of goals came in the first period, helping Lokomotiv get off to a positive start. The win secured the Gagarin Cup for Lokomotiv. Surin was somewhat quiet with eight points over 22 playoff contests, though that's in line with last year's seven points in 19 playoff outings. He's played for back-to-back champion teams, which is a good quality to have. Surin is expected to remain in the KHL for 2026-27 since he is under contract.
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