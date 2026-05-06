Yegor Surin headshot

Yegor Surin News: Scores to help team reach finals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Surin scored a goal in Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 7 of the KHL Semifinals versus Avangard Omsk on Wednesday.

Surin's first goal of the postseason forced overtime. He's at five points, 35 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 16 playoff outings. He put up 15 goals and 37 points across 55 regular-season contests. Surin will get to keep playing as Lokomotiv is through to the Gagarin Cup Finals, where they'll face Ak Bars Kazan.

Yegor Surin
Nashville Predators
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