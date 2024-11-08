Zac Jones News: Adds assist in loss

Jones notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Jones has a helper in each of the last two games, which should help him solidify a spot on the third pairing. He also received some power-play time in the blowout loss, which could give him a better path to fantasy production if it sticks. He has three assists, five shots on net, a plus-6 rating, six blocked shots and four hits over seven appearances. Jones continues to compete with Victor Mancini for a spot in the lineup.