Zac Jones News: Goes on conditioning loan
Jones was assigned to AHL Hartford on a conditioning loan.
Jones got into a couple of games in February prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he spent 18 contests out of the lineup before that. This move will allow him an opportunity to maintain his game readiness. Jones was replaced on the NHL roster by Matthew Robertson, who will likely return to Hartford when Jones' loan is over.
