Zac Jones News: Posts assist Thursday

Jones notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and six PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Jones' second penalty, a double-minor for high-sticking, led to the Wild's second goal, which forced overtime. All's well that ends well for the defenseman, as the Rangers got the win on a Braden Schneider tally in the extra session. Jones has picked up three helpers and 14 blocked shots over his last six outings while seeing time on the power play. The 24-year-old blueliner has racked up career highs in assists (10), points (11), blocks (36), PIM (18) and games played (36) this season.