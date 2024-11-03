Zac Jones News: Provides assist in win

Jones logged an assist and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Jones started the year as a consistent part of the lineup, but with the Rangers fully healthy on the blue line, he's in competition with Victor Mancini for playing time. The 24-year-old Jones is up to two assists, a plus-5 rating, four shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots over six appearances this season. If the Rangers prioritize having an even righty-lefty split on their blue line, Jones may find himself out of the lineup frequently moving forward as the team's fourth left-handed defenseman.