Zac Jones News: Scores first goal of campaign

Jones scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Jones has a goal and three assists over six games since he reclaimed a third-pairing spot in the lineup. With Victor Mancini down at AHL Hartford, Jones has an easier time staying in the lineup over veteran Chad Ruhwedel. For the season, Jones has five points, nine shots on net, eight blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-10 rating across 11 appearances. He's over halfway to setting a new career high in points.