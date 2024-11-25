Zac Jones News: Set to play

Jones (upper body) is expected to return to action against St. Louis on Monday, according to Denis P. Gorman of Newsday.

Jones will return to his third-pairing role and see power-play time on the second unit following a one-game absence. He has one goal, four assists, 12 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and seven hits across 13 appearances this season. The Rangers don't have an extra defenseman on the roster after assigning Chad Ruhwedel and Victor Mancini to AHL Hartford on Sunday.