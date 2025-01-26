Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zac Jones headshot

Zac Jones News: Stuck outside of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Jones was scratched for the 15th straight game in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Jones saw steady playing time for much of November and December, but that's dried up. The Rangers' turnaround has hinged on two trades involving defensemen -- one that swapped Jacob Trouba for Urho Vaakanainen and another that brought in Will Borgen at the expense of Kaapo Kakko. Vaakanainen has largely taken over the third-pairing spot that belonged to Jones previously, and with the Rangers finding success, there's been no need to shuffle the lineup. For the season, Jones is at eight points, 24 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances. He's one point and five games shy of matching his totals in those categories from the 2023-24 regular season.

Zac Jones
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now