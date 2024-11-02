Fantasy Hockey
Zach Aston-Reese News: Dishes helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 4:50pm

Aston-Reese registered an assist during Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Aston-Reese ended a three-game point drought with the helper and has posted a respectable two goals and four points in 11 appearances while averaging 11:15 of ice time skating on Columbus' fourth line. The 30-year-old winger has always been a useful role player in his NHL career, but a lack of top-six minutes limits his overall fantasy upside.

