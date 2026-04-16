Zach Aston-Reese headshot

Zach Aston-Reese News: Headed down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Aston-Reese was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Aston-Reese saw action in 27 games for the Blue Jackets this season in which he notched one goal, four assists and 17 shots. The veteran forward was significantly more productive in the minors this year, producing seven goals and seven assists in 25 games for the Monsters.

Zach Aston-Reese
Columbus Blue Jackets
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