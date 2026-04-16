Zach Aston-Reese News: Headed down to minors
Aston-Reese was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Aston-Reese saw action in 27 games for the Blue Jackets this season in which he notched one goal, four assists and 17 shots. The veteran forward was significantly more productive in the minors this year, producing seven goals and seven assists in 25 games for the Monsters.
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