Zach Aston-Reese headshot

Zach Aston-Reese News: Ready to play against Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Aston-Reese (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Aston-Reese was injured against the Blues on Saturday but seems no worse for the wear and will remain in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt. Despite being mired in a 10-game pointless streak and 27-game goal drought, the Jackets' penned the 30-year-old winger to a one-year contract extension Monday, so clearly they aren't concerned about his offensive production.

Zach Aston-Reese
Columbus Blue Jackets
