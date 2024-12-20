Zach Aston-Reese News: Slings helper in win

Aston-Reese logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Aston-Reese has three helpers over his last eight contests. The 30-year-old doesn't stand out in many ways, but he's been steady enough to play on the third line for much of the campaign. He's now at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 76 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 32 appearances.