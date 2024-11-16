Zach Aston-Reese News: Tallies again Friday

Aston-Reese scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

Aston-Reese scored against one of his former teams, striking at 2:20 of the first period. He's tallied in back-to-back games and is up to four goals, three assists, 24 shots on net and 32 hits through 15 contests overall. The 30-year-old continues to play in a fourth-line role, but he's been able to see fairly consistent playing time. As he long as he sticks in the lineup, he is poised to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.