Zach Benson Injury: Could return next week

Per Heather Engel of NHL.com, Benson (lower body) is a possibility to return to action next week, according to coach Lindy Ruff on Friday.

Benson has missed the last three games and has been affected by the injury all season. He returned to the ice Friday and is feeling a lot better. Benson has yet to hit the scoresheet in six games this season, after he picked up 11 goals and 19 assists in 71 regular-season games as an 18-year-old rookie last season.