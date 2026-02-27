Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Benson (upper body) will be a game-time decision in Florida on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

While head coach Lindy Ruff hasn't ruled out Benson against the Panthers, it seems more likely that he will suit up Saturday in Tampa Bay. Benson has missed three games with the injury. He has seven goals and 19 assists in 42 appearances this season.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
