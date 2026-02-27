Zach Benson Injury: Game-time call
Benson (upper body) will be a game-time decision in Florida on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
While head coach Lindy Ruff hasn't ruled out Benson against the Panthers, it seems more likely that he will suit up Saturday in Tampa Bay. Benson has missed three games with the injury. He has seven goals and 19 assists in 42 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 3127 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3127 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week28 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week35 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More