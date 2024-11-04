Zach Benson Injury: Might play Tuesday

Benson (lower body) is a "possibility" to suit up against the Senators on Tuesday according to head coach Lindy Ruff, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benson should effectively be considered a game-time call to face Ottawa. In order to play, the 19-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will be the clear indicator for fantasy managers that Benson is playing. If he does remain on the shelf, look for Jiri Kulich to continue slotting into a second-line role.