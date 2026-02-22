Zach Benson Injury: Not expected to play Wednesday
Benson (upper body, undisclosed) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Devils, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
The reason for Wednesday's absence is unrelated to the upper-body injury that caused Benson to miss the last two games before the Olympic break. The 20-year-old has had a strong season so far, registering 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 42 games played for the Sabres this season. Benson will start the post-Olympic break stretch run four points away from matching his most in a season in his young career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 3122 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3122 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More