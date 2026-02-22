Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Not expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 9:22am

Benson (upper body, undisclosed) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Devils, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

The reason for Wednesday's absence is unrelated to the upper-body injury that caused Benson to miss the last two games before the Olympic break. The 20-year-old has had a strong season so far, registering 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 42 games played for the Sabres this season. Benson will start the post-Olympic break stretch run four points away from matching his most in a season in his young career.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
22 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
30 days ago
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
NHL
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility
Author Image
Corey Abbott
34 days ago