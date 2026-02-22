Zach Benson Injury: Not expected to play Wednesday

Benson (upper body, undisclosed) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Devils, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

The reason for Wednesday's absence is unrelated to the upper-body injury that caused Benson to miss the last two games before the Olympic break. The 20-year-old has had a strong season so far, registering 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 42 games played for the Sabres this season. Benson will start the post-Olympic break stretch run four points away from matching his most in a season in his young career.