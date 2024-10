Benson will not play Tuesday against Dallas due to a lingering lower-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Benson has been dealing with his lower-body injury since the start of the campaign, and he'll miss his second game as a result. Jordan Greenway will draw into the lineup in a corresponding move. Benson has been held off the scoresheet through six appearances while averaging 14:10 of ice time per game.