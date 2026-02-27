Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Not returning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Benson (upper body) won't return to the lineup Friday versus the Panthers, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Benson remains on injured reserve. He wasn't expected to return Friday, instead targeting Saturday's game versus the Lightning, likely in an effort to avoid the back-to-back set. Benson will miss his fourth straight game, but it appears he's close to rejoining the Sabres' lineup, at which point he'll likely fill a middle-six role.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
