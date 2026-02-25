Zach Benson Injury: Put on injured reserve
Benson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Benson was already ruled out for Buffalo's next three games, so he wasn't projected to return before March 3, even before this move. Josh Dunne was taken off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Benson has seven goals and 26 points in 42 outings in 2025-26.
