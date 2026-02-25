Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Put on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 12:16pm

Benson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Benson was already ruled out for Buffalo's next three games, so he wasn't projected to return before March 3, even before this move. Josh Dunne was taken off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Benson has seven goals and 26 points in 42 outings in 2025-26.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
