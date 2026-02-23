Zach Benson Injury: Set to miss road trip
Benson (upper body) is not expected to return during the Sabres' three-game road trip, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Monday.
Benson was already ruled out against the Devils on Wednesday, but it seems his absence will linger a little longer. Considering the 20-year-old winger has already missed two games due to his upper-body problem, fantasy managers can likely expect him to be designated for injured reserve prior to Wednesday's contest to clear roster space for the return of Josh Norris (ribs).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 3123 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3123 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week31 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Undervalued Versatility35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Benson See More