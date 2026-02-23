Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson Injury: Set to miss road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 10:19am

Benson (upper body) is not expected to return during the Sabres' three-game road trip, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Monday.

Benson was already ruled out against the Devils on Wednesday, but it seems his absence will linger a little longer. Considering the 20-year-old winger has already missed two games due to his upper-body problem, fantasy managers can likely expect him to be designated for injured reserve prior to Wednesday's contest to clear roster space for the return of Josh Norris (ribs).

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
