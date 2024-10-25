Zach Benson Injury: Still not practicing

Benson (lower body) is not at practice Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Benson missed Tuesday's tilt versus Dallas, as he has been dealing with the injury since the start of the season and the Sabres just want him to regain his health. The 13th overall pick in 2023, Benson has yet to hit the scoresheet in six games, after picking up 11 goals and 30 points in 71 regular-season games as an 18-year-old rookie. Consider him questionable for Saturday's home game against Detroit.