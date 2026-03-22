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Zach Benson News: Adds two more points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Benson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Benson was able to play a big role in the third period, helping out on a Jack Quinn goal before eventually giving the Sabres a 5-4 lead with his own tally. This was Benson's second multi-point effort in a row, and he has two goals and four assists over his last five contests. The 20-year-old winger is currently in a bottom-six role, which could limit his output. He's produced nine goals, 34 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-24 rating over 54 appearances this season.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
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