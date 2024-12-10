Zach Benson News: Buries goal Monday

Benson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Benson ended a 10-game goal drought with the tally. He had been warming up with four assists over his previous five contests, and he's now logged multiple shots on net in five of his last six games. The 19-year-old winger is up to four goals, five assists, 31 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 22 outings this season. Benson is seeing steady usage in the middle six.