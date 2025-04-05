Zach Benson News: Earns assist Saturday

Benson posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Benson has been limited to three helpers over his last 10 outings since a two-point effort in Detroit on March 12. The 19-year-old is still seeing even-strength minutes on the top line, but he's losing out on power-play time more often late in the season. He's up to 26 points, 106 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 26 hits, 58 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 68 contests overall.