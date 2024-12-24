Fantasy Hockey
Zach Benson

Zach Benson News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 24, 2024

Benson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Benson briefly took a turn on the top line earlier in the month, but he's since returned to middle-six duties. The 19-year-old has two goals and five helpers over his last 11 outings. For the season, Benson is up to five goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 29 contests. He's young enough to have some upside in deep redraft formats, but his highest fantasy value comes in dynasty.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Sabres
