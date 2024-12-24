Zach Benson News: Finds twine in win
Benson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.
Benson briefly took a turn on the top line earlier in the month, but he's since returned to middle-six duties. The 19-year-old has two goals and five helpers over his last 11 outings. For the season, Benson is up to five goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 29 contests. He's young enough to have some upside in deep redraft formats, but his highest fantasy value comes in dynasty.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now