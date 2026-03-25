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Zach Benson News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Benson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Benson is on a four-game point streak, earning three goals and three assists in that span. The 20-year-old winger remains in a fourth-line role and is lacking a power-play role currently, but he's finding ways to remain productive. He's up to 10 goals, matching his total from 75 games last season. He's added 25 assists, 92 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-25 rating over just 55 appearances in 2025-26.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
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