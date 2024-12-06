Zach Benson News: Nabs helper Thursday

Benson posted an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Benson has picked up four helpers over his last four contests. He's looked good on the second line alongside Dylan Cozens, who had the goal Benson assisted on in this game. The 19-year-old Benson is up to eight points, 27 shots on net, 10 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 20 appearances. He's still finding his way at the NHL level, though he's been able to maintain a middle-six role when healthy.